Historic Pueblo basketball courts “The Slabs” are being renovated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The basketball courts on North Elizabeth St. are known as "The Slabs" to locals in the Steel City. The historic courts are now being renovated after the City of Pueblo realized they were in need of repairs.

The Assistant Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation, Mike Sexton said it has taken years for the city to compile the budget and the amount of funding this project would need. Now, they finally have the money to make it happen. Colorado Lottery is helping with the majority of the funding. The rest is coming from the City of Pueblo's general fund. In total, the project will cost about $400,000, according to the city.

On Tuesday, KRDO13 spoke with an old slabs player, Ben Gradishar. He played as a forward on Central High School's basketball team in the late 70's.

"They had tournaments later in the... in the mid-eighties and there would be maybe a couple of hundred people down here watching ball games on any given night," said Gradishar.

He said the courts were the place to be during the summer months.

"If I had a dollar for every hour I spent at The Slabs, I'd be a really rich guy," said Gradishar.

These days, the slabs are showing their age. Court markers are faded and chipping away. The hoops themselves are also holding on by a thread.

Soon though, the courts will be resurfaced. New LED lights will also be installed and new hoops will be put up. The city said murals will be painted on the courts as well. The designs are still going through the approval process but will be announced soon.

"These cracks you see here, you won't see them on the new surface. And then on top of that, then we will do our murals, which is a first-time project for here for this type of facility," said Mike Sexton, Assistant Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation.

While Sexton works for the city now, he used to be a regular at the slabs himself. So for him, this project is a little more personal.

"We played under the lights and even in the dark, if we had to," said Sexton.

Now, both former players hope to introduce a new generation to the slabs and give the spot the love it deserves.

"Of course, we're all too old to come and enjoy it, but maybe our grandkids, you know, would be involved in the future, which would be great," said Gradishar.

"I'll be bringing my granddaughter over here to introduce a new generation to the new facility," said Sexton.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation said it estimates most of the project and the murals will be done by late September.