Artists announced, first look at murals released for Pueblo “Slab” basketball courts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Four selected mural designs for the outdoor basketball courts in Pueblo – also known as the "Slab" – and their artists are officially being revealed to the public.

The revamp comes from a partnership between Pueblo Parks and Recreation and the Colorado Lottery to update the Elizabeth Street Parkway Outdoor Basketball Courts.

In June of 2023, artists were invited to submit up to four examples of artwork for the project. Each design by the artists is unique to their style and depicts a love for Pueblo, basketball or a mix of both.

The winning mural artists are Jazelle Bustos, Tia Monson, Anthony Marinucci and Chloe Kelly.

The artists will receive compensation of $2,500 per court, with funding from the Colorado Lottery.

“The Slab is such an important part of our basketball community here in Pueblo, so updating the facility and incorporating art into the new courts will be an exciting new feature that brings in the next generation of basketball players," Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Mike Sexton said in a July 10 press release.

Courtesy: The City of Pueblo

Jazelle Bustos is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan in New York. She enjoys artistic innovation and community involvement, and is dedicated to using her artwork for storytelling and cultural celebration.

Tia Monson, based in Pueblo, has been creating art for the past 35 years and specializing in murals for the past five, creating over 20 murals on the Arkansas River Levee.

Anthony Marinucci, based in Pueblo, has spent the past 20 years practicing photography and graphic art. He has a history with the courts, having played at the Slab in 3v3 leagues and pickup games in the past and even coached his son there.

Chloe Kelly is a local artist whose art focuses around vibrant colors, dynamic forms and capturing movement.

In addition to the court resurfacing, the project will revitalize the Slab through new post-tension concrete slab, new posts, backboards, hoops, benches and upgraded LED lighting.

The total estimated cost of the project is $500,000, made possible by Colorado Lottery funds.

"We could not be more thrilled to see our Lottery dollars at work on such an important project right in our backyard, the Lottery's corporate headquarters of Pueblo,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery in a July 10 press release. “These new and improved SLABS will help ensure it continues to a place the community gathers for years to come, while celebrating the amazing local artists in Pueblo.”

The anticipated completion date for the project is by the end of September.