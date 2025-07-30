Women cited for prostitution after undercover operations at massage parlors in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) cited two women for prostitution at two separate massage parlors in Pueblo County on July 29.

According to PCSO, they received tips that prostitution was taking place at Chinese Young Massage, 2648 Santa Fe Drive, Suite 18, in Blende, and a second, unrelated business, Sunshine Spa Massage Parlor, 412 S. McCulloch Blvd., in Pueblo West.

Detectives say they learned that a 13-year-old was approached at the Chinese Young Massage.

According to the detectives, they conducted operations that confirmed that at each location, a woman solicited sexual acts from customers.

PCSO says they issued a summons for prostitution to Chen Zhufeng, 57, at the Chinese Young Massage location, who had previously been cited for the same offense during a 2019 operation at the same location.

Hyun Wilson, 67, was issued a citation for prostitution at the Pueblo West location, according to PCSO.

According to the detectives, they do not believe the massage parlor incidents are related, and they confirm that both locations remain open.

