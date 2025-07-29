Former Colorado deputy on the run from child sex abuse charges

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) says a former San Miguel County deputy is accused of child sex abuse crimes and is on the run.

According to the agency, he is alleged to have possessed 27 videos depicting child sexual abuse.

A warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Jesus Damian Nieblas on the following charges, according to the CBI:

One count of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 3 Felony)

11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4 Felony)

16 counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 5 Felony)

27 counts of persons required to report child abuse or neglect (misdemeanor)

The CBI says that they do not believe any children in San Miguel County would have been victims.

The agency says that Nieblas resigned from his job as a deputy on June 25, prior to the start of the CBI's investigation.

The CBI says they believe he is not currently in San Miguel County. They urge anyone with information on his location to call CBI Special Agent Caroline Keevey at 970-248-7500. You may remain anonymous, the CBI said.

The CBI says once located, he will be booked with a $100,000 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.