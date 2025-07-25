Can you identify these individuals? Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office ask for publics help

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying 5 men who are allegedly involved in a series of shoplifting incidents this month at Walgreens.

According to the sheriff's office, the 5 individuals shoplifted at a Walgreens in Pueblo West. Officials say the vehicle pictured is a dark colored Nissan Rogue and is connected to the individuals.

If you recognize any of the men, the sheriff's office asks that you call (719) 583-6250 and reference #18601 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

