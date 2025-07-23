Douglas County Deputies recover $136k inside vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies from Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) located $136,000 in cash concealed inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

DCSO says deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling a high speed on I-25 southbound near Greenland. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle was behaving erratically and deputies believed they were under the influence of narcotics.

K9 performed an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the deputies of the presence of possible narcotics, says DCSO.

According to Deputies, the driver failed a sobriety test shortly after.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found $138,000 in cash concealed inside the vehicle, which K9 alerted to, suggesting the money had been in close contact with narcotics, says DCSO.

Photo: DCOS Photo: DCOS

DCSO confirms that federal authorities have taken over the investigation due to the large amount of money.

