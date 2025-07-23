Canon City man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man after detectives say he attempted to solicit underage children for sexual gratification.

Travis Beauman, 38, of Canon City, was arrested July 22 on the following alleged charges, according to police.

Internet sexual exploitation of a child – class 4 felony

Internet luring of a child – class 4 felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor – class 4 felony

Indecent exposure – class 6 felony

Harassment – class 2 misdemeanor

Police say they obtained information from the parent of a child on July 8 and began their investigation immediately, collecting evidence and interviewing relevant witnesses and victims.

Beauman has been released on a PR bond according to police.

Chief Schick says, “Given the significance of these crimes, he is troubled by the release of the accused on a PR bond."

