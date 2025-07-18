“What in the world was that?” Fireworks launched at Briargate home, 3rd case this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time this month, KRDO13 has received video of fireworks being launched directly at homes in the middle of the night, not for celebration.

We are told at KRDO13 that the new fireworks explosion was so loud that it woke neighbors who were sleeping seven houses away. The family whose house was involved says the explosion has caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

"It was so loud, it woke me up out of my dead sleep. And I was like, what in the world was that?"

Rosa Cabrera says this explosion shook the windows of her home, and at first, she thought it had caught her family's house on fire.

"My daughter came running in the room, and she was like, Mom, Mom, the house is on fire," Cabrera said she ran to her daughter's room and looked out the window. "You could just see a huge cloud of smoke. I really thought my house was on fire."

The incident was caught on a slew of home security cameras along Wilmington Drive. In one video, you see two people lighting a fuse and throwing it at the home from a neighbor's yard. Then another catches them as they run away, with the explosion in the background.

"My reaction was terrifying. I couldn't believe that something like that was happening to my home," Cabrera said.

This is now the third incident since July 4th that KRDO13 Investigates has covered where fireworks were lit by an unknown person at someone's home. One of which happened just a few hours earlier near Monument in El Paso County, and the other, which led to a fire that completely destroyed a home.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Family devastated, Colorado Springs home uninhabitable after illegal fireworks cause fire

PREVIOUS REPORTING: KNOCK, KNOCK, BOOM: Family awoken to loud sounds, smoke after ‘Ding-Dong Ditch’

According to officials, there's currently no evidence to suggest that the three events are connected.

"We're definitely going to be upgrading our system over the weekend. That's something that we've been wanting to do anyway, but now this is just, like, basically forcing us to do it."

The family says they have filed a police report, alleging the incident caused $500 worth of damage.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.