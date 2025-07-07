Family devastated, Colorado Springs home uninhabitable after illegal fireworks cause fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family in Colorado Springs is devastated after illegal fireworks caught their home on fire over the holiday weekend.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms that they responded to a call for the fire just after midnight following 4th of July celebrations.

CSFD says multiple people called about the fire, which was in the 1200 block of Harrison Road.

The first caller said they believe someone drove by the home and shot fireworks in the direction of the home, CSFD said. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the roof and attic.

Less than 30 minutes after arriving on scene, CSFD says the fire was under control. Despite the timing, CSFD says the home was severely damaged and is uninhabitable.

KRDO13's Paige Reynolds is in contact with the family and will be providing more coverage and updates tonight at 10 p.m.

