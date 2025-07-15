Family awoken to loud sounds and smoke, sheriff’s office investigating incident caught on camera

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates is speaking with the Ellison Family, who live near Monument in El Paso County, after they were woken up to a string of explosions and smoke at 1 a.m.

The doorbell footage shows a masked person ringing the doorbell before a string of explosions that appear to be firecrackers. Then the person runs away.

Most of the family was asleep, with their daughter awake in the living room when it happened.

"I heard the loud sound and kind of sudden, like, gunshots or fireworks, I wasn't sure, so I that's why I kind of locked myself in the room, because I didn't know what it could be," Alexis Ellison said.

Her mother, Paula, was asleep when it happened, but once woken watched the video captured by their ring doorbell to see the masked person.

"It was scary. It was scary because he definitely has a mask, like he was planning something more," Paula Ellison said

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.