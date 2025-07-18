Arapahoe County man sentenced to over 3 years in prison, after robbery of mail carrier

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- United States Attorney for the District of Colorado (USACO) announces that Marquis Taylor, age 29, was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with intent to rob a U.S. mail carrier.

According to the plea agreement, in Sept. 2023, Taylor and two other individuals committed a robbery of a postal carrier while she was in her mail truck, taking her lunch break. Taylor and the other individuals attempted to steal a universal mailbox key to access community mailboxes, says USACO.

Officials say the men were unable to steal the universal key, but they did manage to steal pieces of mail, packages and a postal scanner. The postal carrier had minor injuries, according to USACO.

One of the other suspects, Dravell Ross, was sentenced last year to four years in prison for the crime, says USACO.

Taylor was sentenced on July 17 by United States District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. The prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Tim Neff, according to the USACO.

“Attacking a postal carrier to steal mail is a federal crime that threatens both public safety and the integrity of our mail system,” said United States Attorney Peter McNeilly. “This office will continue to aggressively prosecute those people who target federal employees simply for doing their jobs.”

