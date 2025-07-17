WATCH: Fort Carson soldier arrested in Quail Lake Park reported sexual assault and kidnapping

Officials are holding a press conference on this story at 2 p.m. You can watch that above.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a Fort Carson soldier has been arrested in the case of an alleged rape and kidnapping near Quail Lake.

CSPD says they were dispatched to Quail Lake Park, located at 915 E. Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, for a reported kidnapping on July 8 around 1 a.m.

According to police, the victim said that she was at the park with a friend and had returned to her vehicle when an unknown man in a pickup truck approached her. The man forced her into the pickup truck and drove her approximately two miles away. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before letting her go.

CSPD says that, using their real-time crime center, they were able to locate video of a truck that matched the victim's description she gave to police. Further investigation showed that the truck had ties to Fort Carson, police said.

Additionally, CSPD was able to process DNA evidence, which created a profile for the suspect.

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025 police say they spoke with 19-year-old Caden Meade, who was later charged with first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, and felony menacing.

Police say they have learned that his behavior around the event was "suspicious." While they don't have specific information pointing to the potential for other victims, they say if there are any victims out there, they encourage them to take the step to come forward.

