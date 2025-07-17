In light of Manitou Springs flooding, how prepared is the rest of Colorado?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, severe storms hit El Paso County, with a flash flood warning issued to Manitou Springs. Sirens blared across the downtown area, and residents of select locations, like the Pikes Peak RV Park, were ordered to briefly evacuate.

Many residents applauded the prompt action from officials, who also went door-to-door knocking to alert residents of impacted areas.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about the systems in place across Colorado when severe weather strikes, and will have more on local preparedness tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

