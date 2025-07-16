Storms descend on Colorado, Manitou Springs under flash flood warning and select evacuations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong to severe storms are anticipated to descend on Southern Colorado on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to rapidly rising water levels in Fountain Creek, the following city facilities are evacuated and closed until further notice:

Manitou Springs Pool & Fitness Center

Manitou Springs City Hall

Parking and Mobility Offices at 400 Manitou Ave

Pikes Peak RV park

All individuals in flood-prone areas are urged to seek higher ground immediately and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, says the city.

City officials with Manitou Springs say that those who have been evacuated can seek shelter at Manitou Springs High School.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Manitou Springs until 5:30 p.m. The warning covers an area with a burn scar, which makes the risk elevated.

The City of Manitou Springs reports that a Doppler radar has indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall in the warned area, with one to two inches of rain already having fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, according to the city.

The following information has been provided by the city:

Hazards include:

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams

Urban flooding in streets, highways, and underpasses

Mudslides in steep terrain involving rock, mud, vegetation, and debris

Near Pikes Peak RV park

According to officials, city staff is working to canvass the city for any emergencies, utility issues, and cleanup.

Updates will be provided via official City channels. To receive emergency alerts, sign up for Peak Alerts at www.elpasoteller911.org. For emergencies, call 911.

We will be updating this article as the afternoon progresses with more information or other warnings as they come in.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.