Unique risks that wildfire smoke could have to your cognitive health

Colo. (KRDO) -- Alzheimer's Association reminds individuals of the unique risk that wildfire smoke poses to cognitive health as wildfire season begins across Colorado and North America.

The association says that a 10-year research study involving more than 1.2 million people aged 60 and older, none of whom had been diagnosed with dementia at the study's outset, found an increased risk of dementia diagnosis associated with wildfire smoke exposure, even with less exposure than to other air pollution sources.

Tips to cope with wildfire smoke from the association:

Try to limit time outdoors when the smoke is at its worst

If you need to spend time outdoors, consider wearing an N95 mask

Get a high-efficiency furnace filter (MERV 13 rating or higher) that can remove most of the fine particles in the wildfire smoke to keep it from entering your home environment

“Wildfire smoke may be more hazardous because it is produced at higher temperatures and contains a greater concentration of toxic chemicals,” said Jim Hammelev, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. “On average, the particulate matter is smaller than that from other sources, a microscopic mixture of solid and liquid droplets in the air that are 30 times smaller than the width of an average human hair, making it easier to absorb in the body leading to multiple health risks, including higher risk of heart disease, asthma and low birth weight.”

Key Colorado Alzheimer’s facts from officials:

90,800 Coloradans are living with Alzheimer’s

In Colorado, 1,871 died from Alzheimer’s in 2022, the most recent figure available

More than 178,000 Coloradans are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 309 million hours of support in 2024 valued at nearly $8.2 billion

For more information, go to alz.org/co

