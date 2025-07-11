CSPD seeking information and victims of a man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child exploitation case revealed that a 16-year-old female had been having inappropriate conversations and sharing photographs with an unknown male on a social media app, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

In June of 2025, 34-year-old Andre Smolyar, a resident of Spokane, Washington, was arrested following an extensive investigation involving the exploitation of minors.

According to police, they believe that Smolyar may have committed additional crimes against minors and that he may have used multiple online identities to speak with minors. Police believe that victims of these crimes may reside in Colorado Springs, Spokane, WA, and Orange County, California.

In 2024, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began an investigation into a child exploitation case. During this investigation, ICAC says they discovered a 16-year-old female had been having inappropriate conversations and sharing photographs with an unknown male on a social media app.

CSPD states that the investigation led to additional evidence in March 2025, which ultimately resulted in the identification of the unknown male residing in Spokane, Washington. ICAC says they contacted investigators with the East Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) and began working with them on the investigation.

This led to Smolyar's arrest in 2025.

Smolyar was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the following charges:

Promoting a suicide attempt

Possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

Police say that after Smolyar is released on bond in Washington, he will be extradited to Colorado Springs, where he will face the following charges:

Human trafficking

Sexual exploitation of children

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Tampering with physical evidence

Promoting obscenity to a minor

If anyone has any information about Smolyar, his online activity, or potential victims, they are encouraged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department and speak to a member of the CSPD ICAC Unit, according to CSPD.

