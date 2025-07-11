Business owner captures shootings outside his Bijou Street location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The owner of "SICK LED" stereo installation captured a shootout Thursday afternoon on his security cameras outside of his location off of Bijou and Platte. He said it's the latest in a long line of shootings, drug deals and even a death his cameras have captured.

In the video from around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, you see two people ducking behind some cars with gunfire ringing out. They appear to be under gunfire, and one of the individuals looks to return fire with his own weapon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed a shooting on that block around that time. It said two groups of people fired "several rounds" at each other. CSPD said there is no evidence right now that anyone was shot. It said everyone was gone by the time police arrived, and no one has been arrested.

