WATCH: Shots fired near East Bijou and Balfour

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded after shots were fired near the 2600 block of E. Bijou St today, July 10, around 5 p.m.

The video was captured by a camera at a business down the street from the intersection of East Bijou and Balfour. In the video, it is unclear if the people in the street who later left the area in a hurry fired shots or if others were shooting at them.

CSPD says that, as of now, there are no reported victims and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.