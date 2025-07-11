Skip to Content
News

Break in the case of hit-and-run of 76-year-old woman, suspect arrested

Charlene McAlister, 76, was killed in a hit-and-run on Jan. 8, 2024, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Colorado State Patrol
Charlene McAlister, 76, was killed in a hit-and-run on Jan. 8, 2024, according to Colorado State Patrol.
By
New
Published 11:49 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dan McGovern, the man accused of hitting and killing 76-year-old Charlene McAlister has been charged in connection with the case.

McAlister was a beloved daycare worker who walked the same route to work every morning — until the day she was struck and left to die.

Her family, still grieving, was in court. KRDO is speaking with loved ones about the emotion of that moment, and working to hear from McGovern or his attorney.

This article will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.