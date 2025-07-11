Break in the case of hit-and-run of 76-year-old woman, suspect arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dan McGovern, the man accused of hitting and killing 76-year-old Charlene McAlister has been charged in connection with the case.

McAlister was a beloved daycare worker who walked the same route to work every morning — until the day she was struck and left to die.

Her family, still grieving, was in court. KRDO is speaking with loved ones about the emotion of that moment, and working to hear from McGovern or his attorney.

This article will be updated.

