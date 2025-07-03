Have you seen this puppy? PCSO searches for stolen Golden Retriever puppy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a 9-week-old male Golden Retriever puppy was recently stolen from a yard in Pueblo.

PCSO believes the puppy is still in the area.

If you know the whereabouts of the puppy or have any information about the crime, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (719) 583-6400.

Or to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.