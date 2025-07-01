Man escapes Costilla County Sheriff’s Office custody, now on the run

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Costilla County Sheriff's Office says a man has escaped custody.

According to the department, Dallas Hayes was being held on burglary charges when he escaped during the booking process yesterday morning.

The sheriff's office says that at the time, he was wearing black pants, a white muscle shirt, and no shoes. He was last seen near Costilla Street and 8th Street in San Luis.

If you see him, call 911.

