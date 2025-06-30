Suspect and victim identified in road-rage shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the suspect in the road-rage shooting that occurred June 26 as 31-year-old Howard Heyliger.

CSPD says Heyliger has been charged with murder in the second degree.

According to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, the deceased male is identified as 39-year-old Matthew Helberg.

Victim: Matthew Helberg / Photo provided by CSPD from the victim's family

CSPD says they received a call for a shooting in the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Cedar Street. According to police, three vehicles were driving near the intersection, and there was a "minor disturbance" between two of the drivers.

The three drivers all pulled to the side of the road, where Heyliger and Helberg began arguing – but the confrontation soon turned physical, police say.

Heyliger allegedly then grabbed a weapon and fired at Helberg; police said that Helberg died at the scene.

This is still an active investigation; additional information regarding this incident is requested to call 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: One dead after road-rage shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs

CSPD reports that this was the 19th homicide in 2025 in Colorado Springs and that this time last year, there were 21 homicides.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.