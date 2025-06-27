Local veterinarian returns from trip vaccinating animals in Africa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local veterinarian returned stateside after a 10-day trip vaccinating pets in Tanzania against rabies.

Doctor Anastasia McIntosh said she and nine other doctors vaccinated over 1,300 animals against the disease on behalf of "Rabies Free Africa."

We first introduced you to McIntosh and the mission of Rabies Free Africa before her trip earlier this month.

McIntosh is a veterinarian at the Polo Springs Veterinary Hospital in Colorado Springs. She said the clinic donates $1 of every rabies vaccine it gives to Rabies Free Africa. You can also donate here.

