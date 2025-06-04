Local veterinarian traveling to Africa to help save lives from rabies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A veterinarian in Colorado Springs is traveling to Tanzania on Friday with Rabies Free Africa to vaccinate dogs and cats for rabies to protect the local human population.

Dr. Anastasia McIntosh has worked as a veterinarian at Polo Springs Veterinary Hospital for over 18 years. Rabies Free Africa chose her for the trip to Tanzania and seven others out of hundreds of applicants nationwide.

McIntosh will fly to Tanzania June 7 for the 10 day trip. Each day, McIntosh and the other doctors will vaccinate the local population's dogs and cats for free. She said the goal is to vaccinate over 2000 animals to protect both the animals and the local human population.

McIntosh said people can help right here in Colorado Springs. Polo Springs Veterinary Hospital will donate $1 from every rabies vaccine appointment to Rabies Free Africa.

As of May 2024, rabies killed someone worldwide ever 9 minutes. The goal of Rabies Free Africa is to end rabies deaths by 2025.