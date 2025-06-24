Donkey Derby Days gets an upgrade in its 94th year

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) – In its 94th year, the Two Mile High Club said it is doubling the musical performances and adding an airplane flyover and free kid zone for the first time in the history of Donkey Derby Days.

The non-profit that has cared for the Cripple Creek Donkeys since 1931 said they are adding a second stage to the annual Donkey Derby Days festival. The flyover is scheduled for the start of the parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The kid zone with 13 bounce houses and a water feature typically costs money. The Two Mile High Club said this year, the city is sponsoring the attraction to make it free.

Donkey Derby Days have been a Cripple Creek staple for almost 100 years. Teams of three (two humans and one donkey) race about a half mile up Bennett Avenue right through downtown. One person leads the donkey by the reins. All three have to cross the finish line to count.

As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, there are only three open race spots left, all in the trophy race on Saturday. You can watch the race for free and enjoy live music, street vendors and a front-row seat (if you're early) to some classic donkey races.

The three-day festival starts Friday at 2 p.m. with a street fair exhibition show. The first race is 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by more races on Sunday. You can find a full schedule of events here.

