Pueblo County Coroner identifies presumed drowning victim at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died at Lake Pueblo State Park on June 19.

According to the coroner's office, Victory Chinwendu Osuji, age 22, was found unresponsive in the water after a search.

He was presumed to have drowned, but the coroner's office will still need to conduct an autopsy. According to initial reports from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, he flipped off an inflatable tube and was not wearing a lifejacket.

His death marked the fourth at the lake since mid-May.

The coroner's office says Osuji's autopsy has been scheduled.

