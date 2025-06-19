Colorado Parks and Wildlife responding to possible drowning at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed to KRDO13 that crews are responding to a report of a possible drowning at Lake Pueblo State Park late Thursday afternoon.

The age of the missing individual the agency is searching for, or the time they went missing, has not yet been confirmed by CPW.

According to a spokesperson for CPW, park boat patrol teams are currently on scene the evening of June 19, conducting a grid search with sonar. The department's Marine Evidence Recovery Team is also en route with additional sonar and an underwater drone, CPW said.

"We will continue an active search as long as it takes," the spokesperson told KRDO13.

KRDO13 crews at the lake's South Marina Shore reported an active scene Thursday evening, with patrolling boats and rescue efforts ongoing, including divers seen in the water.

Since mid-May, there have been three reported drownings at Lake Pueblo State Park.

On May 14, 53-year-old Manuel DeJesus Villanueva Miranda died after going into the lake to help his two children. Just two weeks later, on May 30, Derrick Lee Vigil, 28, drowned when a fishing boat that he was on capsized.

Just earlier this month, on June 7, 44-year-old Daniel Strawn was found unconscious after jumping into the lake without a life jacket. Despite CPR efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

