Lone Tree man sentenced for possessing, distributing over 200k images of child pornography

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – A Lone Tree man will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing over 200,000 images of child pornography, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office said.

Following his release from prison, 28-year-old Daryl Henry Joe, Jr. will be required to serve ten years of probation.

In March of 2024, Lone Tree police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding images of child pornography the agency had traced to a computer at Joe’s address in Lone Tree.

According to the DA's office, Joe later admitted to not only possessing but distributing more than 200,000 sexually explicit images of children – including of infants and toddlers.

Under Colorado law, Joe's sentence could have ranged from solely probation to 24 years behind bars.

In a strongly worded statement, the DA’s office called the sentencing “bittersweet."

“The laws in this state allow a judge to sentence someone to probation, regardless of how many images of child pornography a person may possess or distribute,” said Deputy District Attorney Abby Hegarty. “So, in that respect, the four-year prison sentence is a small measure of justice. If, however, our weak laws make you mad, write or call your legislator.”

District Attorney George Brauchler echoed those sentiments, saying, “For those who find it difficult to imagine accumulating 200 sexually explicit images of children, this guy had 100 times that amount. Let that sink in. If this deviant looked at one picture every second, it would take him more than 55 hours to look at all of his exploitive smut. Prison is where he belongs."

