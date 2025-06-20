Skip to Content
35,000 expected in downtown Colorado Springs for Hill Climb Fan Fest block party

Race fans admire a car at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest.
Krista Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) said it expects over 35,000 people in the heart of Colorado Springs Friday evening at its "Fan Fest" block party.

The PPIHC hosts Fan Fest the Friday before the Hill Climb race every year. This year, it spans 10 blocks of downtown Colorado Springs. It's a rectangle between four streets: Platte and Pikes Peak Avenues (North to South) and Nevada and Cascade Avenues (East to West).

Fan Fest starts at 5 p.m. The PPIHC has mapped out the various public parking and transit options for the event (see map above).

The Motocross group, Team FMX, will perform at the block party. The group will start practice at 5:30 p.m., followed by two demonstrations. The first is at 6:30 p.m followed by another at 8:15 p.m.

The Hill Climb drivers will be around speaking with people and signing autographs. The autograph session starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The event ends at 9 p.m.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

