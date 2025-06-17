Colorado correctional officer charged with misdemeanor

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) officer at Colorado State Penitentiary has been charged with a misdemeanor.

The CDOC confirmed that 35-year-old Alexander Carpenter is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

According to public records, Capenter was arrested on Saturday, June 14, for an alleged prohibited use of a weapon during a domestic violence dispute.

