Paralympians visit Children’s Hospital Colorado to share inspiring message with young patients

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) – It’s one thing to watch athletes compete at the highest level, but it’s another entirely to meet them face-to-face, especially when they’ve faced challenges that look a lot like your own.

That’s exactly the experience some young patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora experienced on June 7, when five Paralympians spent the afternoon with them as part of a special meet-and-greet.

Courtesy: Children's Hospital Colorado

The hospital said the athletes – Kate Brim (2024 para-cycling gold medalist), Allison Jones (eight-time Paralympic medalist in cycling and alpine skiing), Hailey Danz (2024 para-triathlon gold medalist), Zach Miller (para snowboard), and Jataya Taylor (para fencing) – shared stories, answered questions, and brought along medals and gear to show the kids.

Courtesy: Children's Hospital Colorado

The event was made possible through the Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Adaptive Recreation for Childhood Health (ARCH) program, a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S.

Founded in 1968, ARCH works to help kids with physical disabilities find confidence and freedom through adaptive sports and outdoor recreation by focusing on what they can do, rather than what they can't, the hospital said.

