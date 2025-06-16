Man arrested after running from police during traffic stop

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 47-year-old man allegedly ran away from deputies after a traffic stop in Buena Vista on Thursday, June 12, early afternoon.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports that Deputy Ryland Geske located a stolen vehicle from Alamaosa near CR 306 and Highway 24 in Buena Vista.

According to the deputy, after the vehicle came to a stop, 47-year-old William McCoy from Del Norte allegedly ran from the scene. Geske reports he was able to stop McCoy, who reportedly assaulted Geske during the altercation.

CCSO says McCoy was taken to the Heart of Rockies Regional Medical Center, where both he and Deputy Geske were treated for minor injuries after the scuffle.

According to CCSO, during a search of the stolen vehicle, an open container of alcohol, an open container of marijuana, and approximately 1.9 grams of methamphetamine, along with a debit card not belonging to McCoy and several items of drug paraphernalia, were allegedly found.

CCSO reports that McCoy was booked and held on a $50,000 cash bond.

The charges include, according to CCSO:

2nd degree assault on a peace officer

2nd degree motor vehicle theft

Driving a vehicle under the Influence of alcohol drugs, or both

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

Criminal possession of a financial transaction device

Possession of less than 4 Grams of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Open container in a motor vehicle

Open marijuana container in a motor vehicle

Officials say McCoy was also arrested on outstanding arrest warrants for: domestic violence assault and 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree assault, strangulation, sex assault, criminal impersonation, false imprisonment, and violation of bail or bond conditions.

According to CCSD, the total bond amount for all charges McCoy is being held on is $153,000.00.

