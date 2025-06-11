Colorado Springs Police investigating homicide, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an overnight homicide at the Greentree Village Apartments on North Carefree Circle and North Academy Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Police say officers were called to the scene at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 for reports of a stabbing. Despite lifesaving measures, police say the victim died at the scene. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

According to CSPD, a suspect was taken into custody.