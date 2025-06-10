Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searching for additional suspect in softball game brawl

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's office is searching for Israel Fernandez, wanted in connection with a brawl that happened Sunday evening after a girls' softball game at Runyon Field.

Court records obtained by KRDO13 show that two women were in a verbal altercation when their husbands stepped in. Video taken at the complex allegedly shows one man, Israel Fernandez, punching another man, who fell backwards and is now being treated for a skull fracture.

Armando Carbajal was the first to be charged with second-degree assault and felony menacing. KRDO13 Reporter Emily Coffey went to Carbajal's house on Tuesday for his side of the story.

Coffey states that Carbajal denied that he hit anyone with a baseball bat, despite court records saying he was caught on video.

Carbajal said that many people were involved in the fight, and that he was just protecting his daughter.

As for the other suspect, if you have information about Israel Fernandez, you should contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6125.

