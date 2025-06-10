Former funeral director sentenced to prison after a woman’s body was discovered in a hearse

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former funeral director was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in April to a felony charge of abusing a corpse and a misdemeanor charge of theft, according to our partners at 9News in Denver.

Miles Harford, 35, was sentenced on June 9 after being accused of hiding a woman's body in a hearse for several months. Investigators also suspect they have recovered the cremated remains of at least 30 individuals from Harford's home, hearse, and a U-Haul on the property.

Harford worked at Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services in Jefferson County from 2012 to September 2022.

Colorado recently passed legislation overseeing the funeral home industry following a series of concerning cases, including one in Southern Colorado. Two funeral home directors in Penrose were accused of stacking roughly 190 bodies in their funeral home, leaving them to decay. You can read all of our reporting on that case by clicking here.

