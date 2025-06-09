Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Colorado Springs urgent care, hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado health officials are issuing a warning to El Paso County residents after they say a vaccinated child tested positive for measles after traveling internationally.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed a measles case in a child under 5 from El Paso County who recently traveled with family to Ontario, Canada – an area that's been experiencing an ongoing outbreak.



CDPHE said the child was vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

CDPHE says based on available information, anyone who was at the following locations during the listed dates and times may have been exposed to measles and should monitor symptoms for at least 21 days:

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Powers Pointe Urgent Care

5607 Barnes Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Tuesday, June 3

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Through June 24



St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department

6001 E. Woodmen Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Saturday, June 7

9:30 – 10:50 a.m. Through June 28





If you were at either of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, CDPHE advises you immediately call your health care provider.

This latest alert comes amid multiple confirmed cases across Colorado, including in Colorado Springs, Aurora and Denver – many of which were linked to a Turkish Airlines flight that arrived at DIA in mid-May. You can view all the potential exposure sites CDPHE has identified, including 5 in Colorado Springs, here.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to CDPHE. It can linger in the air for up to two hours after the person has left. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that typically begins on the face and spreads.

While measles can be serious, it’s preventable. Health officials say the MMR vaccine offers the best protection – two doses are about 97% effective at preventing the disease.

