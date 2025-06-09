Fight at Runyon Field leaves 46-year-old unconscious, another hit with baseball bat

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after a fight allegedly broke out at Runyon Field Sports Complex over the weekend. Deputies are still looking for a second suspect.

The sheriff's office says that they got a call about a fight around 5 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, deputies say there was a 46-year-old man unconscious, getting aid from medical first responders. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say another man had minor injuries following the fight.

According to witnesses, a group of people were leaving the field when two women started to fight. Witnesses told deputies that two men tried to diffuse the fight, when one man allegedly hit another. Deputies say the man who was hit fell unconscious on the ground. According to deputies, a second man was hurt after allegedly being hit with a baseball bat.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they were able to identify and locate one suspect. Armando Carbajal, 52, is accused of hitting one victim with a baseball bat. The sheriff's office says he was arrested for second-degree assault, felony menacing, and had an additional outstanding warrant.

The sheriff's office says they are still looking for a second suspect. Deputies say the man, who has not been publicly identified, ran away from deputies before they could arrest him at home. However, the department says "charges are forthcoming."

