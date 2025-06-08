Juvenile arrested with illegal extended gun magazine after crashing stolen vehicle, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A two-vehicle crash shut down the intersection of S. Circle Drive and Monterey Road, then led to the arrest of a juvenile already on juvenile parole.

Colorado Springs Police say they responded to calls of a crash just before 5:00 pm. At the scene, officers say they learned one of the vehicles involved was previously reported stolen. Then, bystanders told police the driver of that vehicle had fled the scene and was hiding nearby.

Police say they went to that location where the suspect then attempted to flee again, but was apprehended by officers.

At the time of his arrest, police say the juvenile had a handgun with an illegal extended magazine. He did sustain minor injuries in the crash.