CSPD identifies motorcycle crash victim, seventh motorcycle-involved death this year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in a crash along Hancock Expressway.
The coroner's office has identified the victim as Elvin Jose Irizarry Iglesias, age 28.
CSPD says they believe Iglesias was heading northbound, but crossed over the double yellow line when taking a curve. CSPD says he hit another vehicle traveling southbound and was ejected from the bike.
The department says he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
CSPD says this is the 14th traffic fatality in their jurisdiction in 2025. Of the 14, CSPD says seven involved motorcycles.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, motorcycle fatalities in Colorado were up 22% last year.
Here's a look at some previous incidents this year:
- March 12: Hit-and-run crash kills 22-year-old motorcyclist
- April 11: Motorcyclist hospitalized with severe injuries after hitting a pedestrian who was allegedly crossing the road illegally (nonfatal)
- April 17: 20-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on Platte Avenue
- May 1: Motorcyclist dead after crash near I-25 and West Bijou Street
Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.