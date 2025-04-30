20-year-old woman identified as motorcycle rider in fatal crash east of Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash on April 17, just east of Downtown Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of Platte Avenue and North Prospect Street for a crash. Responding officers found the motorcycle rider on the road with life-threatening injuries. Medical first responders provided lifesaving measures, but the rider succumbed to her injuries, police said.

In regard to what happened in the crash, CSPD said, "A car was southbound on North Prospect Street. The car stopped for the stop sign and proceeded into the roadway. The westbound motorcycle struck the car in the intersection." All parties remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The El Paso County Coroner later identified the deceased motorcycle rider as 20-year-old Chelsie Willing.