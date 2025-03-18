Family and friends mourn the death of motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Family and friends describe Shane Golden as a person who lived his life to the fullest. They are now mourning him after he was killed on his motorcycle in a hit-and-run in Colorado Springs.

Parker Seibold was Shane Golden's girlfriend. She described him as the life of the party. No matter where he was you could hear people laughing because that was the type of person he was. He loved to make people laugh.

"He lived every day like it was his last. And I know that sounds cheesy, but he truly believed that. And he would talk about that and say, you know, like, I might not be here, so why wouldn't I do that stuff too," said Seibold.

Golden tragically died last week at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Academy Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Police said 22-year-old David Medina crashed into Golden and fled the scene. He was later arrested.

Seibold said she met Golden six years ago through mutual friends and right away they knew they were meant for each other.

"We traveled all over the U.S. And, and kind of camped all over the place. A lot of impromptu trips. I mean, more weekends than, we were in the mountains. Just kind of doing our thing and exploring," said Seibold.

Golden worked at Colorado Springs Powersports. Joe Brenner was Golden's general manager and said he was special and had a way to connect with customers.

"He was just the most unassuming, wonderful spirit you'd ever meet. And, yeah, I'm going to miss him every day," said Brenner. "I have customers who came in and just said, I just came in on my lunch because I wanted to talk to Shane about motorcycles. You know, this was his passion. This was the center of his world."

Seibold told KRDO13 that she's grateful for all of the support they're receiving during this difficult time. On Saturday at 11 a.m. family and friends will host a Celebration of Life at Colorado Springs Powersports.