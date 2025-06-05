The story behind the sixth-annual Cripple Creek Bed Races

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Old Homestead House Museum will host its sixth-annual Pearl DeVere Bed Races Saturday at 12 p.m.

Board members said they were inspired by the Emma Crawford Coffin Races in Manitou Springs. The event honors Pearl DeVere, Cripple Creek's most famous madame. She was an 1800s millionaire socialite who owned the Old Homestead House.

Board members said DeVere called it a "parlour house", but it could be more accurately described as a brothel. They said it cost $250 to stay the night in the 1800s, or over $9000 in today's money.

Board member Kirstie Crawford said they wanted to do a fun fundraiser to help maintain the museum. It's fitting, considering her daughter is named Emma Crawford (no relation). She said they chose a bed instead of a coffin due to the unique nature of DeVere's 1800s homestead hotel.

You need three people to race. Two "Johns" push the bed, and one "Madame" rides on the bed. It's a short out-and-back route, with a slight uphill on the way back. One John rides with the Madame on the way out. At the turnaround point, the Johns switch places, so choose your role carefully!

The Old Homestead House Museum has beds to rent out, or you can make your own. You can design your moving bed on wheels however you like, as long as it's not motorized or pedal-powered.

You can contact the event organizers if you are interested in participating or sign up Saturday morning starting at 10:30 a.m. The race kicks off at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start. There will also be a cornhole tournament and a beer garden.