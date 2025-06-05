Pueblo County Coroner releases identification of armed suspect hit and killed by patrol car

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office (PCSO) has released the identification of the shoplifting suspect who officials say was hit by a patrol car and killed this week.

The coroner's office says Antonio Herrera, 36, died from his injuries following the incident.

On Tuesday, June 3, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said Herrera was suspected of shoplifting at a Famous Footwear. Police say he tried to get away and pulled a gun on the officer.

When the suspect failed to comply with demands to drop the weapon, a responding officer struck them with a patrol vehicle, Colorado State Patrol said.

PPD confirmed to KRDO13 that officers administered medical aid at the scene; however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

