Shoplifting suspect at Pueblo Famous Footwear dead after officer hits them with patrol car

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they are investigating an incident at a Famous Footwear in the Pueblo Crossing shopping center off I-25.

The Pueblo Police Department alleges that an armed shoplifter failed to comply with demands and ran away from Famous Footwear. The department says an officer hit the suspect with their patrol car, and the suspect is now deceased.

PPD says Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is taking over the investigation.

As of 2:14 p.m., a KRDO13 crew could see a large police presence, and the building was marked off with evidence tape.

