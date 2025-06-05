Convicted felon arrested in Pueblo after allegedly stealing roommate’s gun

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A convicted felon in Pueblo in is custody after deputies say he stole a gun from his roommate, which he was prohibited from possessing.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies were sent to a home in the 67000 block of east U.S. Highway 50 after a man reported that his roommate had stolen two rifles from him.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, 39-year-old Brian Feltner sitting in a vehicle outside the home.

Feltner started to drive away, but deputies were able to stop the vehicle before he could leave, and he was taken into custody at gunpoint, PCSO said.

Deputies reported being able to see a SKS rifle inside Feltner's vehicle, which the sheriff's office said matched the description of one of the reportedly stolen rifles.

PCSO said Feltner admitted to taking the rifle as "collateral."

Feltner, who was out on parole at the time, was also wanted on two warrants, though PCSO did not share details on what those warrants were for.

He was arrested on those warrants and on new charges of theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender and booked into the Pueblo County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

