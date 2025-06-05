Colorado Springs police seize nearly three pounds of narcotics hidden in USPS package

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A coordinated effort between the United States Postal Service (USPS), the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and a K-9 unit from Fountain led to an arrest and the seizure of nearly three pounds of illegal narcotics.



CSPD said just after 11 a.m. on May 23, officers were dispatched to Montebello Drive, near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, to assist USPS and a Fountain K9 unit with a possible narcotics distribution case.

"USPS had a package in their possession which they believed contained narcotics," the department said.

Officers waited for the package to be delivered and picked up, then followed the recipient before stopping him, CSPD said. The Fountain K9 then alerted to the presence of drugs in the package.

Inside, police say they found almost three pounds of illegal narcotics, which were subsequently seized.

CSPD said a suspect was arrested, but did not release the name of that suspect.

