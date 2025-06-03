Skip to Content
CSPD: Social media does not equal 911

Pexels via Canva
Published 2:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It seems like common sense, but law enforcement agencies and even news agencies will tell you otherwise.

Time and time again, criminal activity, tips, and even emergencies are posted on social media. The problem? Sometimes, no one bothers to call 911.

"Messages sent to our social media accounts are not monitored in real time and cannot be entered into our dispatch system," wrote the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Facebook.

CSPD says officers can not be sent out based on a post or private message. If there's an emergency, call 911.

If you have information to report that isn't an emergency, like tips on a crime that is no longer in progress, you should call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

Celeste Springer

