City of Colorado Springs completes Garden of the Gods waterline project

COLORADO SPRINGS, (KRDO) -- The Garden of the Gods waterline project, 8 months in the making, has been completed, according to city officials.

The project hoped to improve water and fire hydrant access in the event of an emergency. City officials say they have now installed about 8,000 feet of new waterline and nine new fire hydrants. According to our previous report, Garden of Gods only had a handful of fire hydrants before the project, with most located near residential homes.

Just this year, the Colorado Springs Fire Department fought a 20-acre grassfire near Garden of the Gods.

City officials say that in addition to focusing on water availability, they also made additional parking lot changes to improve accessibility.

The City of Colorado Springs says funding for the waterline project came from Colorado Springs Utilities, the Office of Accessibility, the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART), Park Land Dedication Ordinance (PLDO), and the Garden of the Gods Foundation.

