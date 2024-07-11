Skip to Content
New waterline project underway to help protect Garden of the Gods in case of wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO)-- An effort is underway to protect one of Colorado Springs' most popular parks in case of a wildfire. Right now, Garden of the Gods Park has less than five fire hydrants, but a new water line project proposal aims to increase that number. 

Currently, there are four fire hydrants located near residents' homes near Garden of the Gods, however, once this waterline project is done there will be eight more hydrants that firefighters can use in the event of a wildfire. Colorado Springs Utilities is also installing a new 8,000-foot waterline across the park to ensure water is constantly available for firefighters. Officials said two out of the four current hydrants do not have enough pressure to hold up in an emergency. 

"And so we've got eight more going in. We're going to keep two of them. So that'll be a total of ten hydrants that'll help protect the park."

Another big reason for this is to increase the pressure to hydrants in the Columbia Street neighborhood to help with fire suppression there as well," said Ana Cordova, Manager of Garden of the Gods Park. Another change residents will soon be able to see is an additional bathroom that will be open year-round. A new parking lot is also being built.

Park leaders said these changes won't start until September, however, the park will be open to the public during this time so there will be no closures because of the construction. 

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

