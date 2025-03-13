Southbound 30th closed as crews fight fire near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire is burning Thursday near Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has confirmed a fire in the area.

Source: Anna Faria

A viewer sent KRDO13 a video showing flames and burning grass above 30th Street, south of the intersection with Garden of the Gods Road.

CSFD says southbound 30th is closed at Garden of the Gods Road.

KRDO13 has crews headed to the scene and will provide updates once we know more.

There is a separate fire burning near the Colorado Springs Airport. Updates on that fire can be found here.